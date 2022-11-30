Promet Source Recognized as an Acquia Certified Drupal Cloud Practice Partner

Andrew Kucharski, President of Promet Source, announced today the designation of Promet as an Acquia Certified Drupal Cloud Practice. This certification is awarded to Acquia partners that demonstrate the highest levels of technical competence across Acquia’s Drupal Cloud technologies.

“As a Gold Level Acquia partner, Promet’s acceptance into this program is a reflection of the collaborative expertise and commitment to customer success that drives both of our organizations,” Kucharski pointed out. He added, “We are thrilled for this additional channel to connect with world-class clients seeking flawless execution of their digital strategies.”

The Acquia Practice Certification Program singles out partner organizations that demonstrate a mastery of Acquia’s Cloud Platform in three separate areas of expertise: Drupal Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and DXP.

While certification for each of the above categories has its own unique criteria, all partners must meet a minimum set of requirements for eligibility, which include:

Completion of at least four projects hosted on the Acquia platform within 24 months prior to application;

Developer teams for each project that include at least at least five individuals who have completed Acquia certifications in the previous year.

Client references who affirm the development team’s high level of service and expertise, along with the robustness of the Acquia platform.

“We’re proud to recognize Promet Source as a certified Drupal Cloud practice,” said Mark Royko, Director of Practice Development at Acquia. “At Acquia, we continually strive to serve more customers while helping our valued partners grow their businesses. With Drupal Cloud certification, we know we can count on partners such as Promet to help us reach those goals.”

The Acquia Practice Certification Program was created to recognize organizations that have a proven record of technical achievements, and are committed to driving transformative business engagement on the Acquia Platform.

Attaining an Acquia Practice Certification validates an organization’s capacity and commitment to attaining excellence at every level.

Practice Certification Partners also commit to maintaining a culture that encourages accountability, integrity, continuous improvement, teamwork, and ongoing technical education.

About Promet Source

Promet Source is a Drupal design, development, support, and training company that creates innovative and dynamic Open Source solutions that ignite new digital possibilities for clients across multiple sectors, specializing in government, higher education, enterprise, and associations. We are driven by an expansive, empathetic, and inclusive approach to engaging on a deep level of inquiry with clients, while planting the seeds of great new beginnings.

About Acquia

Acquia empowers the world’s most ambitious brands to create digital customer experiences that matter. With open source Drupal at its core, the Acquia Digital Experience Platform (DXP) enables marketers, developers, and IT operations teams at thousands of global organizations to rapidly compose and deploy digital products and services that engage customers, enhance conversions, and help businesses stand out.