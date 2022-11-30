Luxury Gala 2023

Samiras Network Presents: A star-filled night with celebrities, producers, singers & artists at the luxurious Hilton Hotel located at 555 Universal Hollywood Dr, Universal City, CA 91608. Celebrating the magic of film, while screening the Oscars on large LED Screens, this fabulous extravaganza gala starts with a red carpet, followed by a sushi bar, hors d’oeuvres, drinks, a 3 course dinner, fashion show, live performances, dance & an after-party. Also included will be an amazing silent auction items & an award ceremony.

One of the most influential marketing channels a business can pursue, this Gala will give you an affordable opportunity to directly meet celebrities and influencers to position your products or services as the next must-have and take your business to the next level. Their personal connections and consistent celebrity attendance record will help you develop relationships with these leaders of styles and trends. You will mix and mingle with celebrities, business owners, press, and social media influencers and have the opportunity to promote your product in an exciting and effective way.

to buy tickets: https://luxurygala.eventbrite.com

more information: https://www.luxurygala.com

or call: 818-858-6497 info@luxurygala.com