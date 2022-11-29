DCSE Receives Esri’s Partner Award for Utility Network Implementation at Esri Infrastructure Management and GIS Conference

DCSE received the Partner Award for Utility Network Implementation at the 2022 Esri Infrastructure Management and GIS (IMGIS) Conference held in Palm Springs, California, October 31-November 2, 2022. This award was presented to DCSE for the company’s knowledge and expertise in the Utilities market for delivering solutions and services for ArcGIS Utility Network implementation for water and wastewater industries.

DCSE is an Esri Silver Partner in the Esri Partner Network with an ArcGIS System Ready Specialty and has been a leading developer of GIS solutions using the ArcGIS software since the company’s founding. DCSE also has Esri’s Utility Network Management Specialty and has several related products and services listed in the ArcGIS Marketplace.

Esri is the global leader in location intelligence, with a network of over 3000 partners around the world. The award winners are organizations that have demonstrated innovative and creative ways to solve complex problems by using Esri’s ArcGIS software and those who have done exceptional work in advancing geographic information systems (GIS) technology. DCSE was one of 14 Esri partners that received an achievement award at the conference.

“Esri congratulates DCSE on their 2022 IMGIS award in recognition of their innovative work leveraging ArcGIS software,” said Robert Laudati, Director of Global Partners and Alliances at Esri. “We are proud to partner with DCSE to foster the use of GIS technology in support of our mutual customers improving infrastructure.”

“DCSE would like to thank Esri and all of our clients for support and recognition of our commitment, without whom we would not have achieved this award,” said Ali Diba, Chief Technology Officer at DCSE. “This is a great encouragement for DCSE and renews our commitment to excellence in the water GIS Industry.”

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

About DCSE

DCSE is an Engineering and GIS consulting firm specializing in developing solutions to help utilities and municipalities. Founded in 1989, DCSE employs knowledgeable staff and best practices experience across three decades and multiple disciplines. DCSE provides a broad range of integrated GIS services—from GIS road map planning and implementation to data conversion, migration to updates, remote sensing, and advanced application development. DCSE’s core strengths are in implementing data development for water, wastewater, and stormwater utilities and ArcGIS Enterprise with specialized frameworks such as utility network, machine learning, and web app development. DCSE aids agencies in the planning, modelling, and building of solutions to make their planning and workflows more efficient. Additionally, DCSE specializes in leveraging GIS to assist water agencies with fulfilling regulatory requirements efficiently and empowering clients with support, training, and documentation to maintain the GIS in-house.Learn more about DCSE by visiting dcse.com.

For more information on DCSE’s Utility Network expertise and to read blog articles posted by DCSE’s Utility Network specialists, visit utilitynetwork.blog.