KLCE Updates its Information System and Services Guide



The information service can be divided into a few service groups:



– Market Source division  market information related to price, quantity, market magnitude and details about order books generated by the exchanges trading and information systems;



– Reference Point division  reference products including corporate action information;



– Company news  company and market publications.





KLCEs information services are provided to distributors who subscribe to the information to be further provided to end-users. The requirements presented in the information services guide refer to explicit material, terms that apply to the supplying of the informational content and constitute a major component of the administrative framework. It is essential for market users to be aware of the details presented in this guide and access any revised material that the Exchange is publishing periodically. Through its information services guide, KLCE sets out the terms that apply to the envisioned services, the interconnection arrangements, and other organizational issues that are meant to advance a robust business connection with all market participants.





We constantly provide updates on our information services and authorizing frameworks in order to reveal the expectations in the market altogether with technology evolvements. We are often making special offers accessible along the line and updated versions of the guide will be disclosed through our platform, said Lee M. Wei-qian, President and Chief Executive Officer.





KLCEs contractual framework comprises general terms and conditions, the requirements mentioned in the guide, a schedule of compensations, and an order form to be signed by market users.





About Kuala Lumpur Commodity Exchange (KLCE)



KLCE.org is a pioneering commodity exchange that provides exhaustive and convenient access to the Malaysian commodity markets. The Exchange’s markets offer clients trading opportunities across a diversified range of asset classes all combined with best-in-class post-trade services. KLCE is the main liquidity and price discovery center for Malaysian markets.





https://klce.org/

###