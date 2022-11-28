Cyber Monday Vacuum Deals (2022): Dyson, Shark, Roomba & More Sales Monitored by The Consumer Post

Here’s a round-up of all the top vacuum deals for Cyber Monday, including discounts on connected robovacs, cordless vacuums, vacuum bundles, accessories & more. Explore the full range of deals in the list below.

Best Vacuum Cleaner Deals:

Save up to 61% on vacuums from Shark, Dyson, Roomba & more top brands (Walmart.com)

Save up to 43% on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums & bundles (iRobot.com)

Save up to $280 on top-rated eufy RoboVac robot vacuums (eufy.com)

Save up to $50 on BISSELL vacuums & bundles (BISSELL.com)

Save up to 36% on Tineco vacuum cleaners & accessories (Tineco.com)

Save up to $280 on Shark vacuum cleaners (SharkClean.com)

Save up to 57% on handheld, upright & stick vacuums and robot vacs (Target.com)

More Robot Vacuum Deals:

Save up to 60% on robot vacuums from top brands like Neato, Roomba & Roborock (Walmart.com)

Save up to 42% on iRobot Roomba robot vacuums & bundles (iRobot.com)

Save up to 44% on top-rated Roborock robot vacs (Roborock.com)

Save up to $365 on eufy robot vacuums including the RoboVac series (eufy.com)

Save up to 45% on a wide range of Roomba robot vacuums (Walmart.com)

For more live deals, click here to shop Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and save on thousands of products. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Black Friday & Cyber Monday shoppers can save money this holiday season with the free browser extension from Capital One Shopping. It’s free to use for everyone (Capital One customer or not) and applies available coupons while shopping online. Their browser add-on helps millions of shoppers save money. The Consumer Post is compensated by Capital One Shopping when the browser extension is installed using the link provided.

About The Consumer Post

The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.