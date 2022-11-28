Mobile Mark Features The Newly Released LTBG308 Antenna



The antenna combines 3-antenna elements: two 5G Sub-6 elements and one GNSS element in a single antenna housing measuring only 7 ½ long x 1 ½ deep x 4 tall. The two cellular element covers 617-960 MHz with 3 dBi gain, and 1710-6000 MHz with 5 dBi gain. It operates on GNSS with GPS, Galileo, Glonass, QZSS or Beidou.





The LTB Series narrow footprint was designed for settings such as utility boxes or NEMA boxes with limited depth for mounting an antenna. In addition, it is Ground plane Independent so can be mounted on either a metal or fiberglass setting.





It offers the same coverage as Mobile Marks LTMG308 antenna, but the housing of the LTBG308 is better suited for narrow installations.





VIEW INSTALLATION Instructions & the Drill Template to ensure correct mounting and optional anti-rotation.





This Made-in-the-USA antenna is designed and built in our Itasca, Illinois factory.





ABOUT MOBILE MARK, INC.



Mobile Mark, Inc. designs and manufactures infrastructure, vehicle, device, and embedded antennas for wireless applications from 30 MHz to 7.2 GHz. Applications include Sub-6 5G ready, GPS Tracking & Fleet Management, Cellular 4G LTE, WiFi, M2M & IoT, Smart City Networks, and Autonomous & Connected Cars. Engineering and custom design services are available. Mobile Marks global headquarters, which include research facilities and manufacturing plant, are located near Chicago, IL. An additional manufacturing and sales facility is located near Birmingham, UK.





