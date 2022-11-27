The Good Move Launches Online Pilate Classes to Encourage Regular Movement



An employee who was taking the online pilates class said, Melanies online pilates classes will help you maintain your fitness goals while working in office or work-from-home.





Melanies newly launched website The Good Move was made for the purpose of helping people know how to build strength and practice mind empowerment through pilates. This motivates people who are working from home and managing both their career and home at the same time. During the last few years, online classes have made their mark; however have still been a huge benefit for those who struggle to find the time to exercise. Through Melanies experience in workplace injury management she developed the idea of Physiotherapy pilates for those who have back pain or lower back pain.





If searching for pilates physio near me Melanies The Good Move is the perfect variety of shirt and sharp sessions that you can mix and match. A work from home mother of a 3 year old toddler says, Initially I was skeptical about joining an online pilates class as I was facing much difficulty in managing both home and taking care of my kid. But when I tried The Good Move I loved the flexibility. A couple of months have passed now and I am feeling energetic and enthusiastic as I have time to play with my kid and finish my work with the extra mind power gained by my body through pilates everyday.





There are many offers that Melanie has introduced with online virtual pilates training. There are short sessions introduced into everyday life that varies according to person to person and their work. Some unique exercises that Melanie has created herself are The Good Move Standing, The Good Move Chair, The Good Move Swivel, The good Move Mat, and The good Move Audio. Melanie also provides corporate training sessions to promote employee health and wellbeing in a workplace.





Melanie is a clinical Pilates instructor and a registered physiotherapist who has come up with many short sessions designed to complement a routine for you. The Good Move website provides a great amount of information and benefits for those who are interested in joining an online session for easy and quick moves.





