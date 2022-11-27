EMDR and Beyond Presents a Workshop on -Integrating Internal Family Systems into your EMDR Practice-9



Attending the workshop, participants will learn many things related to integrating IFS into EMDR practices. For instance, they will be able to Identify the basic assumptions of the Internal Family Systems (IFS) Model, summarize the goals of the IFS Model, recognize the three categories of parts based on the IFS Model, explain the role of Self Energy in the internal family system, explore their parts and their connection to Self Energy through parts mapping and guided meditation, and more. Interested professionals are requested to check the EMDR & Beyond website to learn more about how they will benefit from this session.





EMDRIA-approved Certified EMDR Therapist and Approved Consultants Amanda Goodrich, LMHC, and Darcie Yamada, LISW will speak at the workshop. The program on December 8 will be as follows;





8:30-9:00 Registration and login



9:00 Introduction, IFS Assumptions, IFS Goals, Parts Breakdown (1.25 hours)



10:15-10:30 Break



10:30-11:45 AM IFS Parts Breakdown Cont., Intro to Parts Mapping Demo and Guided Exercise (1.25 hours)



11:45-12:45 Lunch



12:45-2:30 Proactive and Reactive Protectors, Polyvagal Parts Matrix (1.75 hours)



2:30-2:45 Break



2:45-3:50 Working with Challenging Protector Demo and Guided Exercise, Exiles and Self Energy (1 hour)



3:50- 4:00 Questions & Wrap up





DAY 2





Friday, December 9, 2022





8:30-9:00 Registration and login



9:00 Quick Review, Daily IFS meditation, Qualities of an IFS Therapist, Integrating IFS Informed Approach into EMDR Phase 1, Demo #1 (1.25 hours)



10:15-10:30 Break



10:30-11:45 (1.25 hours) Participant practice #1 (30 min), Integrating IFS Informed Approach into EMDR Phase 2 (45 min)



11:45-12:45 Lunch



12:45-2:30 (1.75 hours) Integrating IFS Informed Approach into EMDR Phases 2, 6 F’s, Demo #2 and Practice #2 (30 min), Phase 3, 4, clinical interventions



2:30-2:45 Break



2:45-3:50 Integrating IFS Informed Approach into EMDR Phases 5,6,7,8



3:50- 4:00 Wrap up & Evaluations





Internal Family Systems is a type of psychotherapy that concentrates on a client’s internal “parts” and “Self.” EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) and the IFS (Internal Family Systems) model share a common treatment method. Integrating the two can help improve the efficacy of both modalities in treating complex trauma.





“If you provide EMDR therapy, join our sessions to learn more about Integrating Internal Family Systems into your EMDR Practice,” the company’s rep stated.





“Those looking for EMDR online training courses can also check our website for various EMDR training lessons,” they added.





Reference Link: https://emdrandbeyond.thinkific.com/courses/integrating-internal-family-systems-into-your-emdr-practice-a-practical-approach

