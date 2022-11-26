TSplus Enters the Big Leagues of Remote Support SaaS Solutions with Remote Support V3



A Universal Remote Support Saas Solution





The software looks totally new, with an interface and installation process which have been simplified and streamlined.



To offer a similar experience to the well-known competitors like TeamViewer, so customers can quickly get started without the hassle of learning a new process. The major difference is about the price!





Remote Support is now offered as a SaaS (Software as a Service), with monthly subscription. This gives customers great flexibility when planning their IT budget while also making this solution affordable for the majority.





The price is fixed per simultaneous connections on a remote computer, starting at $14.50 for one connection, with access to up to 50 unattended PCs.





Back to Basics: Screen Sharing as Simple as A Click





Just like the already famous solutions on the market, Remote Support enables users to share their screen with a support agent in just a click. Zero installation is required on the client side, and to make life easier, it is the exact same program that runs for both agents and users. In fact, the distinction now relies in the one who controls and the one who shares the screen.





The operation is simple: once the program is started, the agent must enter the client ID and the one-time password created by Remote Support to connect to the user’s screen.





Agents can create a personal login with a password to easily access their records of user information and PC IDs, including the list of unattended computers.





Remote Support focuses on features that are commonly needed in a variety of support environments:



– Screen Sharing



– Remote PC, Mouse and Keyboard control



– Unattended Access



– Chatbox



– Information on the Client device and system



– Send Command Lines



– File Sharing



– Clipboard





Beyond the basics, TSplus Remote Support V3 offer some helpful management features for support agents. The “Computers” tab tracks each new connection and automatically adds the client to a list of known PCs. Via the “Advanced” tab, users can enable unattended access to their PC, and agents can generate clients, customize the required client’s information, and access connection reporting.





Among the additional parameters available, agents will appreciate the ability to send remote commands without establishing a full desktop connection, and display quality options to accommodate bandwidth limitations. To know more, have a look at the online documentation.





These enhancements make TSplus Remote Support Version 3 is Easier, Faster and Budget-Friendly



