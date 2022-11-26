National Nutrition Partners with DERMA E to Offer 100 New Body Care Products



DERMA E was started in Southern California, and has since become a leading brand in the natural skin care industry. The brand is committed to providing its customers with only the highest quality ingredients and products. The company’s mission is to provide safe, effective, affordable products for your skin care needs. DERMA E is focused on developing formulas that are free from parabens, sulfates, petrochemicals and phthalates so that you can enjoy clean, healthy-looking skin without any harmful side effects.





DERMA E is known for its We Refuse to Use list, which contains 2500 chemicals they will not include in their formulations. The skin is your body’s largest organ and is capable of absorbing chemicals from products you apply to it. Switching from personal care products that contain harmful chemicals to clean products is one of the simplest things you can do to reduce your exposure to toxic chemicals.





With DERMA E’s affordable prices, coupled with National Nutrition’s vast online reach across Canada, switching to cleaner products has never been more accessible for Canadians.





100 New DERMA E Products Now Available at National Nutrition



National Nutrition has partnered with DERMA E to offer 100 more skin care and body care products to its customers. With this partnership, DERMA E sun care products will now be available at National Nutrition. These products will be featured in National Nutrition’s online store and will also be available for purchase at their brick-and-mortar location.





DERMA E was first known for its line of vitamin E creams but has expanded its product line-up to include products for every need. Today, DERMA E is well-known for its Vitamin C line. These products have a loyal following and offer powerful antioxidant effects that help protect skin cells from damage caused by free radicals and environmental pollutants. DERMA E’s Vitamin C products also work to reduce the appearance of fine lines, discolouration and acne scars and have been shown to leave skin looking brighter and healthier.





DERMA E also offers a complete line of natural sunscreen products for all ages and lifestyles.





“This is a wonderful opportunity for DERMA E to reach more customers with National Nutrition. DERMA E has always been dedicated to providing natural skin care and body care products that are dermatologist recommended, clinically proven and free from harmful chemicals and ingredients. We have always been proud of the quality and integrity of our products and we are thrilled to partner with a company that shares those same values,” says Barbara Roll, Chief Marketing Officer at DERMA E. She continues, “Now, with the help of National Nutrition, more Canadians will be able to access these healthy products.”





“Customers have trusted DERMA E for decades,” says Darren Firth, CEO of National Nutrition. “We are thrilled to be able to offer more of their great products through this expanded partnership. DERMA E is a true leader in the natural skin care category and we are happy to bring their products to more Canadians and help them expand their reach.”





You can shop the full range of DERMA E products on the designated DERMA E brand page at National Nutrition.ca





About National Nutrition



National Nutrition has been customer focused, which is why they are always expanding their line of products. They believe in empowering their customers with knowledge through articles, videos and recipes. They also ensure their team is made up of certified holistic nutritionists and naturopaths to better serve their customers.

