Indiana’s Popular Online Financial Education Website Has Updated Its Interface



Recently, the Educounting website was updated to a more modern feel with an easily navigable interface to make it easier and faster than ever to obtain the information desired.





In the words of Ben Jones – Nobody wants to worry about money. In fact, learning about money should be easy and fun for everyone. Thats why I started Educounting with an aim to provide an understanding of how money works. Its my passion. I was born and raised in Indiana. I have 4 brothers and 1 sister. My father was raised on a family farm where formal schooling was secondary, my mother insisted we go to school and study a profession. As I grew up, we had little access to tools to understand how to handle money. I became personally motivated to understand everything I could about the subject. After years of studying, I earned a couple diplomas and multiple credentials (CPA, CFA®, CFP®, and an MBA from the University of Chicago) that I wanted to share with those who wanted to know more like I did.





I found my passion for teaching others through the Becker CPA Review program where I was honored to be recognized as a top instructor helping others pass the exam. I found that easy, straightforward financial education empowers people to make better financial decisions. I simply wanted to share that knowledge with others, no matter their age.





Ben Jones has two children, Grant and Makenna, that are twins. They are regular contributors to the Educounting website. Together they have produced hundreds of videos featured on the Educounting YouTube channel. While Ben Jones has covered various accounting and finance topics, Grant and Makenna have created well over 200 fun videos and educational podcasts on financial education for kids. Their podcast is called Money with Mak and G, which continues to engage followers all over the world.





They have been featured on various television segments including Indiana’s own WTHR. Moreover they have been highlighted on various well-known news publications, including: Forbes, SLJ, Inside, Yahoo Finance, Gobankingrates, Camp, Issuu, and Nasdaq.

###