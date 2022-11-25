Defying Gravity: Icarus Consulting Honored One of The Most Trusted Diversity and Inclusion Firms by Enterprise World Magazine

As the world stood and watched the events of Summer 2020 unfold — diversity and inclusion sat at the forefront of politics, culture, news, and business. Organizations began to scramble, businesses scurried to revamp their policies or implement policies for the first time to champion systemic change and create a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workforce. During this dark period, Icarus Consulting stood out and continues to stand out as an industry leader and D&I trailblazer and is proud to announce its selection as One of The Most Trusted Diversity and Inclusion Consulting Firms by Enterprise World Magazine.

Icarus Consulting has earned a reputation as a trusted advisor to dozens of Fortune 150 companies and a firm that helps organizations cultivate a work environment where employees feel free to thrive without downplaying their identities. Icarus Consulting is instrumental in helping some of the country’s most renowned and respected companies develop sustainable diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Dr. Shelton and the Icarus Consulting team have worked relentlessly to change the narrative and misconceptions surrounding diversity and inclusion, breathing new life into their client’s D&I strategy. According to Dr. Goode, the firm’s CEO, “Gone are the days of wistful thinking and plugging a diversity statement on the company’s website for optics; today, companies must take actions to create real change—creating a workplace where dignity, respect, value, and growth are at the core.”

“It is fitting that Icarus Consulting would be selected for this recognition because one of the firm’s core values is Unquestionable Trust–that’s why they are our strategic diversity, equity, and inclusion partner.” Karen Ashely, Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, Providence

Icarus Consulting is effectively setting the standard as the next evolution in diversity and inclusion consulting.

About Icarus Consulting

Icarus Consulting is a national consulting firm that works with government agencies, Fortune 500 corporations, nonprofits, and foundations. Its mission is to assist organizations advance and accelerate their diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy. Founded in 2012 by Dr. Shelton J Goode, Icarus Consulting is a veteran-certified company that specializes in helping companies develop diverse work teams and sustain inclusive workplaces. Forbes has recognized Icarus Consulting as one of the Top 10 D&I Firms, and Enterprise World Magazine recently named Icarus Consulting one of the most trusted diversity inclusion companies for 2022.