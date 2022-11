PM condoles demise of actor Vikram Gokhale

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief on the demise of actor Vikram Gokhale.





“Vikram Gokhale Ji was a creative and versatile actor. He will be remembered for many interesting roles in his long acting career. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti.”







