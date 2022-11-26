Indian Players won men’s and women’s singles, mixed doubles, doubles and team titles in USIC International Railway Sports Association Table Tennis Championship organised by Railway Sports Promotion Board at Jaipur





Indian players won men’s and women’s singles, mixed doubles, doubles and team titles in USIC International Railway Sports Association Table Tennis Championship which was organised by North Western Railway Sports Association under the aegis of Railway Sports Promotion Board from 21st November to 25th November 2022 at Jaipur. Total five teams -Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Switzerland and India participated in this prestigious Championship.





The Championship was inaugurated by Mr. Gautam Arora, AGM, NWR on 22nd November 2022. Chairman CTT, USIC Mr. Sebastian Picca, Director Activity Mr Kevin Lebure, Secretary Railways Sports Promotion Board Mr Prem Lochab, General Secretary North West Railway Sports Association Mr. Anuj Kumar Tayal were present on the occasion. Indian players made the country and Indian Railways proud by securing first position in men’s and women’s team event, doubles in men’s and women’s category, mixed doubles and first place in men’s and women’s singles competition.









Ronit Bhanja of Indian Railways won gold, Siksha Jain silver and Anirban Ghosh bronze medal in men’s singles and Sutirtha Mukherjee of Indian Railways won gold, Dharna Sen silver and Poyamanti Vaishya bronze medal in women’s singles.





Indian Railway players won gold, silver and bronze medals in mixed doubles events. In men’s doubles, the Indian team won gold, silver and France won bronze medals, similarly in women’s doubles, Indian team won gold, Czech Republic won silver and India and Czech Republic players won bronze medals. In the team event, Indian Railway’s men’s team won gold, France’s silver and Czech Republic won bronze medals and in the women’s section, India won gold, Czech Republic’s silver and France’s bronze medals.









During closing ceremony, Chief Guest Mr. Vijay Sharma, General Manager – North Western Railway honoured the winners with medals and trophies. Mr Deepak Peter Gabriel Vice President RSPB & PED Railway Board was guest of honour. Mr. Brijesh Kumar Gupta, president NWRSA and CAO, Mr Gautam Arora AGM, NWR, Mr Prem Lochab, Secretary, RSPB, Mr Anuj Kumar Tayal, Secretary NWRSA, Mrs Sebastian Picca, Chairman CTT USIC, Mr Kevin Lebure director activity, PHOD’S’, Sports coordinators from RSPB and many officers of Railways were present on the occasion.





