The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has called on the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu.





Prime Minister’s office tweeted;





“PM @narendramodi called on Rashtrapati Droupadi Murmu Ji earlier today.”







PM @narendramodi called on Rashtrapati Droupadi Murmu Ji earlier today. @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/y7ucAAAZxF — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 26, 2022

