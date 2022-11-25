BYD Awards UCLA Student with $5,000 Build Your Dreams Graduate Scholarship

UCLA student Adria Stauber was announced as the recipient of the $5,000 BYD Build Your Dreams scholarship during the annual WTS-LA (Women’s Transportation Seminar) Scholarships and Awards Dinner. Stauber was recognized alongside like-minded individuals looking to pave the way for women in transportation-related fields this past Wednesday.

Stauber is a student at UCLA’s Masters of Urban and Regional Planning Program where she is pursuing a double concentration in Transportation Policy and Planning, and Design and Development.

“After graduating from UCLA’s Urban and Regional Planning Master’s Program, I hope to grow my career in transportation planning, working with local transit agencies to integrate sustainable transportation systems into the built environment,” Stauber shared. “This scholarship will help support me in my educational journey at UCLA, alleviating the financial burden that can accompany the pursuit of higher education.”

WTS-LA is a leader in supporting the next generation of female transportation professionals in Southern California. The organization has been awarding scholarships to recognize and encourage deserving women for over three decades.

Stella Li, president of BYD Americas and the WTS-LA 2018 Business Leadership Award winner, has committed $5,000 annually to create the Build Your Dreams Scholarship for undergraduates and graduates since 2018.

Stauber expressed how important the scholarship and opportunity is for her future.

“I am grateful for BYD’s support as I continue to pursue my educational and career interests at UCLA. As a queer woman of color, I ultimately hope to pay it forward to other women in transportation throughout my career, uplifting the voices of those who are often marginalized.”