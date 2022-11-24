Pixlr Suite is Taking Digital Design and Photo Editing to a New Level

Pixlr (Pixlr Pte Ltd), a leading developer of photo editing and design tools, is gearing up for a new creative adventure with the launch of its brand-new Pixlr Suite. This new launch aims to provide designers, photographers, creators, entrepreneurs and others with the opportunity to exercise their creative freedom in design and photo editing within a suite of tools.

The all-in-one Pixlr Suite is an online creative hub of creative tools that enables users to maximize their creativity through extensive design and editing tools – all built within reach in the ecosystem to make design faster, smarter and easier for everyone. With a single login, users can access a wide range of photo editing and design tools, making it easy for them to get started on their next project. Whether you’re looking to remove backgrounds with AI or create animated content and high-quality product images, Pixlr Suite has everything you need to get the job done.

Pixlr Suite includes five high-performance editing tools: Pixlr E, Pixlr X, Photomash, Remove BG, and Batch Editor, allowing users to seamlessly switch between several photo editing and design apps within the Pixlr ecosystem. Pixlr E is an advanced photo editor that allows anyone from an intermediate to a professional level to create short but engaging animations with just a few clicks and Pixlr X, on the other hand, will provide users with hundreds of design templates for social media, posters, commercial content, and more.

Furthermore, users can easily create a profile picture, thumbnail, and marketing material with a one-click magic tool on Photomash while also using the auto AI remover with Remove BG in the same ecosystem. With the addition of the Batch Editor to the Suite, users can now edit up to 50 images at once while keeping the preset and editing settings.

“At Pixlr, we are committed to bringing the ability to create professional-looking visuals to everyone. We believe that everyone should have access to the same powerful tools and adjustments, regardless of their budget or subscription package,” said Ola Sevandersson, Pixlr’s founder. “Pixlr Suite is the ultimate creative hub for online photo editing filled with ample editing & designing tools made to make creating easier for everyone.”

“Within the launch of Pixlr Suite, it fits into our group strategy at Inmagine to invest continuously into making design simpler, faster and easier for everybody, “ said Warren Leow, Group CEO of Inmagine.

Pixlr is thrilled to reveal a range of new features combined to empower every kind of creative individuals and organization to unleash their creativity and achieve their goals.

Discover Pixlr Suite today:

https://pixlr.com/suite/

About Inmagine

INMAGINE is a creative ecosystem powered by design, technological innovation, and entrepreneurship. Our mission is to make design smarter, faster, and easier for everyone using artificial intelligence and data analytics to simplify the creative process. Our primary brands include 123RF.com, Pixlr.com, Designs.ai, Thehungryjpeg.com, Vectr.com and Lovesvg.com

About Pixlr

Pixlr was introduced in August 2008 to enable everyone to create, edit and share images online with ease. Pixlr is a freemium platform leveraging AI and machine learning to revolutionize content creation. Pixlr is used by nearly 10 million users monthly, with its mobile apps having been downloaded more than 130 million times since launch.



https://www.pixlr.com