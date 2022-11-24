LAUNCH OF SEVENTH 250 MEN FERRY CRAFT, “MANJULA” (YARD 786) AT M/S SHALIMAR WORKS LTD, KOLKATA





Ferry Craft ‘Manjula’ (Yard 786) was launched by Shri Binod Kumar, IAS, Principal Secretary Transport, West Bengal on 23 Nov 22 at M/s Shalimar Works Ltd, Kolkata, West Bengal in presence of Cmde Indrajit Dasgupta, Warship Production Superintendent (Kolkata). With all major and auxiliary equipment/ systems sourced from indigenous manufacturers, this Ferry Craft is proud flag bearer of “Make in India” initiative of Ministry of Defence.





Contract for construction and delivery of seven 250 Men Ferry Craft was concluded with M/s Shalimar Works Ltd, Kolkata in consonance with “AatmaNirbhar Bharat” initiatives of the government of India. Six out of Seven Ferry Craft have already been delivered at Port Blair, Visakhapatnam and Mumbai. These Ferry Craft are being built with a service life of 25 years. The Ferry Craft will provide impetus to operational and logistics requirements of Indian Navy.









