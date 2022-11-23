Japan – Mazda: New Partnerships for the Development and Production of Electric Drive Units

Mazda Motor Corporation is planning to complete the electrification of all vehicle models by 2030 and is currently working together with various partner companies on a range of electrification related research projects that are also designed to stimulate the local economy and contribute to the development of local industry and innovation. One of these projects is the joint development and production of electric drive units. Mazda has agreed to work together with a number of companies in possession of related expertise, signing a collaborative agreement with Imasen Electric Industrial Co., Ltd., Ondo Corporation, Chuo Kaseihin Co., Inc., Hiroshima Aluminum Industry Co., Ltd., HIROTEC Corporation, Fukuta Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd. and ROHM Co., Ltd.

Composed of a motor, an inverter with power semiconductors and a reduction gear, electric drive units are a crucial part of vehicle electrification. Equally, they are indispensable to the evolution of driving pleasure Mazda always pursues as the industry transitions into a new era in response to electrification and the need to achieve carbon neutrality.

As a first step towards this transformation, Mazda has joined together with Ondo, Hiroshima Aluminum Industry and HIROTEC to establish a joint venture company for the purpose of developing the high-efficiency production technology required for the manufacture of electric drive units as well as establishing the systems required for the production and supply of those units. Collaborating with local suppliers in the Chugoku region to build and enhance the infrastructure needed for producing electric drive units will enable Mazda to support industry and employment in the region, contributing to local economic growth.

In keeping with our human-centered design philosophy, Mazda aims to make the most of the unique characteristics of electric vehicles to further enhance the driving experience and maximize driver enjoyment. In pursuit of this goal, Mazda has concluded a joint development agreement with Imasen Electric Industrial and ROHM for the development of inverters containing SiC power semiconductors, one of the core parts of an electric drive unit. Mazda has also established a joint venture with Imasen Electric Industrial to develop inverters and production technology for components such as circuit boards. Mazda has also signed a joint development agreement with Fukuta Electric & Machinery to develop advanced technologies for motors, while also establishing a joint venture company together with Chuo Kaseihin and Fukuta Electric & Machinery to learn and develop motor technology.

Joining forces with partner companies in possession of high-quality technology will allow Mazda to promote the development of compact, high-performance electric drive units that achieve high levels of efficiency.

Through the above initiatives, Mazda aims to make solid progress towards the goal of achieving carbon neutral across our entire supply chain by 2050, helping to preserve the global environment and create a sustainable future.

Joint Development Contract

– On Nov. 25, 2021 Mazda signed a three-party joint agreement with Imasen Electric Industrial and ROHM for the development and use of semiconductor technology.

– On July 13, 2022, Mazda signed a joint agreement with Fukuta Electric & Machinery for the development of advanced motor technology for use in electric vehicles.

For more information, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2022/202211/221122b.html.

