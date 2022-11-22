The 2022 FIFA World Cup Uses STChealth’s Technology

STChealth International Technology is being utilized in the 2022 FIFA World Cup that kicked off in Qatar on Sunday. The Immunization Information System solution ensures immunizations and disease cases are monitored and managed leading up to and throughout the three weeks, was implemented in Qatar in 2019 as part of the preparations in hosting the worldwide event. Qatar’s Surveillance and Vaccine Electronic System, SAVES, today contains 3,299,060 patient records with at least two or more vaccinations, allow the Ministry of Health to monitor and respond to Public Health emergencies.

By partnering with STChealth, Qatar, as the host country, was able to improve their infrastructure and public health systems for the World Cup. Not only does the new immunization and disease surveillance system allow for a progressive system today, but it also played an important role in the covid-19 pandemic response. STChealth is honored to play a pivotal role in establishing the public health network and immunization systems. “I’m proud to work with STC in ensuring Qatar is ready to meet the public health needs through our immunization information system for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and for years to come”, Senior Client Integrations Manager at STChealth, Chrissie Gorman, stated.

As for the many millions of you who tune in to watch the matches played at the 2022 World Cup, the focus will be on football, as it should be. But as millions of fans gather in stadiums to cheer on their Countries in pursuit of raising the World Cup trophy, we should honor the many individuals and organizations that collaborated to ensure a safe and exhilarating tournament.

About STChealth

STChealth’s mission is to eradicate vaccine preventable disease and empower individuals through our innovative technology and service solutions. We deliver on our mission through passion and innovation, through teamwork and inclusion, through superior client service and products, and a relentless pursuit of the next ”big idea”​ that will advance immunization intelligence. Starting with developing the first Immunization Information System (IIS) and over 33 years of experience in the immunization ecosystem, STChealth is positioned today to support more than 1/3 of COVID-19 vaccinations reported in the U.S. through our network of over 54,000 Providers and Pharmacy Partners. More information can be found at www.STChealth.com