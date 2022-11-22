MediaTech Startup Telcast joins FasterCapital’s Raise Capital program



Telcast is based in the United States and is raising $200K and is founded by Derryckenson Louisjean. To raise the money, the startup has joined FasterCapitals Raise Capital program which will help in preparing it for pitching, matching it with investors, and planning for the funding, among other services.





Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, said, It is great to work with and support innovative solutions that are solving problems for businesses and individuals like Telcast.





