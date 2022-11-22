Optimiser Touchpoint Has Introduced Progressive Web Application Feature To Offer An App-Like Experience



These PWAs are easily discoverable on search engines and with in-built tools for SEO and analytics, business owners can track the preferences of the customers and create content that resonates. Using a limited internet bandwidth, one can expand the number of customers that can download the app without struggling with internet issues.





Speaking about the usefulness of light and seamless apps, Varun Kapoor, Founder and CEO added, “Optimiser Touchpoint developed PWAs create an immersive experience for the users. It is remarkably efficient and engages the customers with its intuitive user experience. One can create progressive web applications that are future-ready and trendy.”





These apps can increase the mobile conversion rate. With a 100% immersive experience. It works similarly to mobile apps and desktops. Build progressive web applications that are data-intensive and structured. It is faster, seamless and offers secure migration of data across browsers. In simple steps, individuals can add information in a few clicks to create PWAs for the website. PWA for an app-like experience, individuals can rely on the interactive interface.





Business owners can select the theme, colour, display mode and even the orientation to offer a personalised experience.



Readily accessible with fewer efforts, businesses can optimise and maximise user engagement. With a robust web application that works seamlessly on all browsers and devices, individuals can grow profits without losing too many financial resources.

