HITLAB Hosts 9th Annual International Innovators Summit: Digital Health Reset

HITLAB’s annual Innovators Summit this year is a hybrid three-day event November 29-December 1st, 2022. The first day of the Summit will be held at Columbia University’s Lerner Hall in New York City with the following two days being held virtually.

This unique event assembles leaders in life sciences, medicine, technology, venture capital and solution development to explore and discuss evidence of digital health adoption.

The agenda includes three full days of presentations from field-leading experts, opportunities to participate in networking sessions (live and virtual) and a wide array of tech solution exhibitions.

Some example topics include:

How technology can bring more diversity from racial & socioeconomic perspective into clinical trials

Current & future trends in digital health worth investing in

AI and machine learning

Maintaining health equity in the digital health world

Accelerating clinical research excellence through objective patient measures

The event will also feature an “Innovator Showcase,” where HITLAB Breakthrough Alliance Challenge finalists (innovators and startups) will pitch their digital healthcare solutions to a panel of judges to determine winners in various categories.

This year’s Summit has an amazing list of significant sponsors including Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, , FFF Enterprises, Information Mediary Corporation, Vicert, Accurkardia, Bloqcube, 1TrueHealth, Fenwick, DLA Piper, MRG Health and RecoveryPlus.health.

Notable speakers include:

Columbia University, Glaubinger Professor of Business

Glaubinger Professor of Business Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, President

President Johnson & Johnson Med Technology, Senior Director

Senior Director Roche/Genentech, Head of Realization

Head of Realization Bayer, EVP & Chief IT and Digital Transformation Officer

EVP & Chief IT and Digital Transformation Officer Abbvie, TA Head

TA Head Walgreens Health , Chief Clinical Trials Officer

, Chief Clinical Trials Officer FFF Enterprises, CEO

CEO RecoveryPlus.health, CEO and Co-Founder

Click here for full list of speakers and agenda.

Tickets to event can be purchased here.

About FFF Enterprises Inc.

Founded in 1988, FFF Enterprises Inc. is a privately held, multibillion-dollar specialty pharmaceutical distributor specializing in plasma products, rare and orphan drugs, and vaccines. FFF Enterprises is the parent company to leading specialty infusion pharmacy Nufactor, Inc., as well as InCircle, LLC and RightNow Inventory™. Our partners include global pharmaceutical and biologics manufacturers, prestigious healthcare systems, large and independent retail pharmacies, and leading alternate care sites. Our nationwide commerce is supported by a network of distribution and infusion pharmacy locations utilizing world-class technology and cybersecurity solutions. Please visit FFF Enterprises, as well as LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube for more information about the company.

About HITLAB

HITLAB is an impact-first organization that offers digital health research, teaching, and advisory services to improve health delivery around the world.

At HITLAB, we believe technology and health can work together to improve the quality of health delivery and healthcare worldwide. We use rigorous research and evidence-based methods to identify the best digital health solutions for each of our partners.