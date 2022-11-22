Festival of Trees Event to Benefit Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital

For the first time since 2019, the annual Festival of Trees is returning to an in-person event, complete with trees, wreaths, visits with Santa Claus, scones, and the locally renown Festival of Trees fudge.

The Festival of Trees, a more than 50-year-old Utah holiday tradition, will be held Nov. 30 – Dec. 3 at the Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy, Utah.

The event will feature beautiful holiday decorations including extravagant trees, wreaths, hand-crafted gingerbread houses, and more for sale and silent auction.

Funds raised will support the patients at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital and Intermountain Healthcare’s Primary Promise to create the nation’s model health system for children.

“We are thrilled to experience the magic of the giving season in person with our community as they support our Primary Promise to patients and families throughout Utah and the Intermountain West,” said Katy Welkie, chief executive officer of Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital and vice president of Intermountain Children’s Health.

“The needs of the children in our growing communities are great, and Primary Promise is an innovative, extensive, once-in-a-generation way to address them,” Welkie added. “It has been heartening to see continued community support during our past two virtual Festival of Trees events, and we look forward to welcoming our generous community once again to this beloved event to help children in need, and to help us keep The Child First and Always in all that we do.”

The Festival of Trees, presented by Intermountain Foundation, is brought to life by a dedicated 80-member volunteer board, who enlisted the talents of thousands of families, organizations, and businesses throughout Utah and neighboring states.

Last year, the Festival of Trees raised $2.3 million to support patient care at Primary Children’s Hospital and new, innovative ways to expand that expertise and help children in more communities through Primary Promise. Organizers hope to meet or exceed that amount this year with the help of a generous community.

Festival of Trees proceeds help patients like Brailey Partida, was severely injured in an accident that resulted in the loss of her lower right leg. The accident also seriously damaged her backside, and required her to use of an ostomy bag for 4 months.

With the help of Primary Children’s Hospital experts in trauma, surgery, nursing, rehab and music therapy, Brailey is an active 11-year-old today who loves science, playing soccer, basketball, Fortnite and Minecraft, and running around with her dog Appa. She’s started her own slime business, and wants to grow up and become a surgeon.

“Primary Children’s saved my daughter,” said Brailey’s mother, Teri Partida. “They helped her get better. If it wasn’t’ for them, she probably wouldn’t be here.”

Festival of Trees volunteers have donated nearly 500 beautifully decorated, themed large and small trees, about 120 wreaths, and dozens of quilts, playhouses, gingerbread houses, nativities, centerpieces, and collectibles.

These gifts and more are available for bid at the silent auction, which runs Nov. 28-30 at FestivalofTreesUtah.org.

“The Festival of Trees is special to us because of the care my daughter received. It has a special place in our hearts,” said Brailey’s dad, Jacob Partida. “Thank you to the volunteers for all your hard work, your generosity, your dedication, and your kind heart to donate your work and your time for such a good cause.”

Here are some ways the public can support children’s health and Primary Children’s Hospital at Festival of Trees:

– Come to the Festival of Trees Nov. 30 – Dec. 4, and bring friends and family. Tickets are available at FestivalofTreesUtah.org.

– Buy quilts, wreaths, and other seasonal items, including fudge in various flavors.

– Consider a generous donation to Primary Promise. Links are available at FestivalofTreesUtah.org.

About Intermountain Healthcare

Headquartered in Utah with locations in eight states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Healthcare is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called SelectHealth with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs. For more information and updates, click here