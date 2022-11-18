Orlando Lopez, Partner, Culhane Meadows Haughian and Walsh PLLC to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Patentability of ML/AI and Software-Based Inventions



https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/patentability-of-ml-ai-cle/





About Orlando Lopez



Dr. Orlando Lopez concentrates on helping his clients, which range from individual inventors to large multinational corporations and universities, identify and protect their intellectual property and build their patent portfolios. Orlando has over twenty five years of experience at various high technology companies, including Polaroid, Data General, Control Data, and Science Applications, as a technical manager, program manager, engineer and researcher. His experience spans from managing product design projects, managing complex research teams involving software, IC design, optics, mechanics and electronics to being an active researcher in areas from magnetic and optical recording and electromagnetic effects to imaging science.





He has drafted and prosecuted over 300 U.S. patent applications in diverse areas of technology such as nanotechnology, optics, quantum cryptography, software, machine learning (AI), business methods, software, telecommunications, wireless applications, electronic imaging, mechanical and physical devices. He Co-authored an amicus brief that was submitted to U.S. Supreme Court for Bilski vs. Kappos, a patentable subject matter case.





About Culhane Meadows Haughian & Walsh PLLC



Established in 2013, Culhane Meadows has grown from a partnership of four former BigLaw attorneys to a firm of over 70 partners in 11 business markets serving a global roster of clients. Its Disruptive Law® business model ensures clients, from Fortune 1000 corporations to emerging companies across industry sectors, enjoy exceptional and highly-efficient legal services from highly experienced, partner-level attorneys. Now the largest, national, WBE-certified, general practice law firm, Culhane Meadows and its attorneys have been recognized for excellence and innovation by Best Lawyer, Super Lawyer Magazine, LAW.COM, Working Mother and US News & World Report, among others. The firm is a proud member of NAMWOLF, the National Association of Minority and Woman Owned Law Firms.





Event Summary



Today, the proliferation of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) is significantly changing the business landscape. Businesses across all industries have been utilizing ML/AI applications in their day-to-day business operations. As a result, ML/AI are becoming indispensable in keeping a competitive advantage.





However, along with these advantages are issues and debates on whether these software-based inventions are eligible for patent protection. While the number of AI patent application filings has continued its increasing trend, patent-eligibility rejections are also notable. This can pose significant challenges to ML/AI owners.





Listen as The Knowledge Group presents a panel of key thought leaders as they discuss the most significant issues in the ML/AI and software patent space. The distinguished speakers will also share insights and strategic practices to successfully navigate through the complexities and pitfalls in the patent landscape.





Key topics that will be covered in this discussion are:



 Recent AI Advances: How Are They Automating the Inventive Process?



 Patent Applications: Current Status of Filing and Obtaining Patents on AI-enabled Inventions



 Anatomy of an AI Innovation: Patentable Aspects in Europe and Why Context (may be) King



 Recent Legal Developments: the US and Europe



 Evaluating AI-enabled Inventions for Patentability



 Drafting AI Patents for Maximum Protection



 Drafting & Prosecuting AI Patents: Avoiding Common Pitfalls





About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.





The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

