The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Patentability of ML/AI and Software-Based Inventions: Key Considerations

Today, the proliferation of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) is significantly changing the business landscape. Businesses across all industries have been utilizing ML/AI applications in their day-to-day business operations. As a result, ML/AI are becoming indispensable in keeping a competitive advantage.





However, along with these advantages are issues and debates on whether these software-based inventions are eligible for patent protection. While the number of AI patent application filings has continued its increasing trend, patent-eligibility rejections are also notable. This can pose significant challenges to ML/AI owners.





Listen as The Knowledge Group presents a panel of key thought leaders as they discuss the most significant issues in the ML/AI and software patent space. The distinguished speakers will also share insights and strategic practices to successfully navigate through the complexities and pitfalls in the patent landscape.





 Recent AI Advances: How Are They Automating the Inventive Process?



 Patent Applications: Current Status of Filing and Obtaining Patents on AI-enabled Inventions



 Anatomy of an AI Innovation: Patentable Aspects in Europe and Why Context (may be) King



 Recent Legal Developments: the US and Europe



 Evaluating AI-enabled Inventions for Patentability



 Drafting AI Patents for Maximum Protection



 Drafting & Prosecuting AI Patents: Avoiding Common Pitfalls





Simon Binnie



Partner



Boult Wade Tennant LLP





Robert Plotkin



Software Patent Lawyer & Founding Partner



Blueshift IP





Reena Kuyper



Senior Patent Agent



Patent Law Works





Orlando Lopez



Partner



Culhane Meadows Haughian & Walsh PLLC





