Simon Binnie, Partner, Boult Wade Tennant LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Patentability of ML/AI and Software-Based Inventions: Key Considerations

About Simon Binnie



Simon is a Partner in the Boult Wade Tenants AI group who has witnessed the AI revolution up-close, as inventors have embraced the power of AI/ML techniques.





His practice spans many application fields, from cryptography and telecoms, through bioinformatics and genetic genealogy, via scientific instruments and computer hardware  all linked by the ubiquity of AI/ML at the cutting-edge of innovation.





As a former computational physicist Simon is fascinated to be able to peek inside the ML models underpinning ML innovation (some of which borrow techniques from his former field) and grapple with the myriad legal issues ML innovation can encounter.





About Boult Wade Tennant LLP



Event Summary



Today, the proliferation of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) is significantly changing the business landscape. Businesses across all industries have been utilizing ML/AI applications in their day-to-day business operations. As a result, ML/AI are becoming indispensable in keeping a competitive advantage.





However, along with these advantages are issues and debates on whether these software-based inventions are eligible for patent protection. While the number of AI patent application filings has continued its increasing trend, patent-eligibility rejections are also notable. This can pose significant challenges to ML/AI owners.





Listen as The Knowledge Group presents a panel of key thought leaders as they discuss the most significant issues in the ML/AI and software patent space. The distinguished speakers will also share insights and strategic practices to successfully navigate through the complexities and pitfalls in the patent landscape.





Key topics that will be covered in this discussion are:



 Recent AI Advances: How Are They Automating the Inventive Process?



 Patent Applications: Current Status of Filing and Obtaining Patents on AI-enabled Inventions



 Anatomy of an AI Innovation: Patentable Aspects in Europe and Why Context (may be) King



 Recent Legal Developments: the US and Europe



 Evaluating AI-enabled Inventions for Patentability



 Drafting AI Patents for Maximum Protection



 Drafting & Prosecuting AI Patents: Avoiding Common Pitfalls





