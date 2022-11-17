eDriving Integrates Greater Than’s EcoScore Into Their Digital Driver Safety Application, Mentor, To Help Fleets Achieve Sustainability Targets

eDriving(SM), a Solera company and leading global provider of digital driver risk management solutions, today announced a partnership with Greater Than (GREAT:ST), the global provider of technology that converts GPS data into powerful insights and driver scores. Through the collaboration, eDriving will integrate Greater Than’s EcoScore into a new feature in its award-winning digital driver safety app Mentor(SM). The new feature, to be named EcoDrive powered by Greater Than, enables eDriving to further support its global clients in achieving their sustainability goals.

Revolutionising driver risk management for over 25 years, eDriving is the trusted partner of choice for many of the world’s largest sales, service, and delivery fleets, supporting over 1.2 million drivers in 125 countries with award-winning digital driver risk management and safety solutions. eDriving’s smartphone-based Mentor programme identifies and remediates drivers’ risky habits behind the wheel with training, coaching, and gamification, achieving up to an 89% reduction in risky driver behaviour over 18 months.

The integration of Greater Than’s EcoScore is a strategic step for eDriving to elevate the sustainability benefits of Mentor for their customers on a global scale by contributing to carbon footprint reductions of up to 20%. In addition, the EcoScore facilitates more accurate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting with harmonised data on an organisation’s CO2 emissions and savings.

“Our customers are keen to take ownership of their climate impact and help their drivers minimise their CO2 emissions as well as safely return home to their loved ones at the end of each workday. This exciting new partnership between eDriving and Greater Than will help to accelerate that goal,” said Ed Dubens, CEO/Founder of eDriving. “Greater Than’s EcoScore is yet another example of how eDriving’s Mentor ecosystem brings together the best of the best into one world-class solution focused on driver risk management, safety and sustainability. FICO’s Safe Driving Score, Sfara’s Collision Detection, Bosch’s Emergency Response Services, and now Greater Than’s EcoScore continue to evolve and sustain Mentor’s unique value proposition supporting the world’s largest enterprise organisations.”

Mentor’s EcoDrive powered by Greater Than will incorporate Greater Than’s unique pattern-AI technology which conducts real-time driving analysis to calculate CO2 emissions per individual driver. With a uniform measure of environmental impact, EcoDrive powered by Greater Than enables fair, transparent, unbiased evaluation of individual drivers’ eco performance, regardless of vehicle type or global location. Drivers will be able to see carbon emissions reported in grams and percentages following each trip on their Mentor dashboard, making it the perfect sustainability analysis and reporting tool for organisations with mixed vehicle types.

“We are very excited that eDriving is introducing its new EcoDrive feature based on our EcoScore to its Mentor customers. Our partnership is another proof of the scope of use for our DriverDNA AI analysis. With EcoScore integrated into the Mentor app, eDriving customers will have greater control over their environmental impact and the necessary insights to reduce them, as well as valuable data of absolute CO2 emissions to facilitate comprehensive sustainability reporting, which looks set to be mandatory for many companies in coming years,” said Liselott Johansson, CEO, Greater Than.

EcoDrive powered by Greater Than will be available in eDriving’s flagship Mentor business solutions, as well as Mentor Defender, eDriving’s newest app for individuals and family members, distributed through insurers, auto safety membership organisations and driving schools.

Press contact, eDriving:

Sheila Leverone, Chief Marketing Officer

press@edriving.com

Press contact, Greater Than:

Eva Voors, Chief Communications Officer

eva.voors@greaterthan.eu

+46 708 884 880

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business – vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions and fleet solutions – Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera empowers its customers to succeed in the digital age by providing them with a “one-stop shop” solution that streamlines operations, offers data-driven analytics, and enhances customer engagement, which Solera believes helps customers drive sales, promote customer retention, and improve profit margins. Solera serves over 300,000 global customers and partners in 100+ countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

About eDriving

eDriving, a Solera company, helps organisations around the world improve safety, reduce injuries, licence violations, carbon emissions, and total cost of fleet ownership through its patented digital driver risk management programmes. These include the Mentor by eDriving(SM) smartphone app with FICO(R) Safe Driving Score; the patented, five-stage Crash-Free Culture(R) risk reduction programme; and the Virtual Risk Manager(R) platform, all designed to work together within a privacy-first, data-secure environment that supports drivers and their managers every step of the way. eDriving is the digital driver risk management partner of choice for many of the world’s largest organisations, supporting over 1,200,000 drivers in 125 countries. Over the past 25 years, eDriving’s research-validated programmes have been recognised with over 120 awards around the world. For more information, visit www.edriving.com.

About Greater Than

Greater Than is an AI data analytics company that predicts crash probability and CO2 impact per driver in real-time, revolutionising auto insurance pricing and new business solutions for the automotive, new mobility and fleet industries.

Our AI has experienced the equivalent of 855,000 man-years of real driving and has to date discovered over 7 billion unique driver DNAs: learning that makes it the most experienced AI driver in the world.

Greater Than is appointed as an InsurTech100 company and AIFinTech100 company and has been named Provider of AI Automotive Product of the year, 2021. Greater Than (GREAT) is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company’s Certified Adviser. Learn more at www.greaterthan.eu.

EcoDrive Product Sheet https://www.edriving.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/EcoDrive-product-sheet.pdf