



The Yachting Association of India (YAI) Senior National Sailing Championship 2022 (Asian Games selection trial) is being conducted by Indian Navy Watermanship Training Center (INWTC), Mumbai under the aegis of the YAI and Indian Naval Sailing Association (INSA) for senior classes of boats from 13 to 20 Nov 22. The event is a YAI ranking event and selection trial for the forthcoming Asian Games scheduled in China in Sep 23. The races will be conducted off Mumbai harbour.





Over 115 sailors, from 15 sailing clubs across the country, have registered for the event. A series of 12 races per class are scheduled in eight class of boats viz. ILCA 7, ILCA 6, 49er, 49erFX, 470, NACRA 17, RS:X and IQ Foil in men, women and mixed categories.





A team of event officials including World Sailing qualified International Race Officers, International Judges and Measurers including foreign race officials from Oman, Korea and Singapore will be ensuring fair conduct of races and level playing ground to all the competitors.

















