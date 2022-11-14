PM pays tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has paid tributes to the former Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.





In a tweet, the Prime Minister said :





“On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji. We also recall his contribution to our nation.”







***





