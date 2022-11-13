The Rock Savages Podcast Presents: Screaming Engines New Single “The Great Exhale”

The hosts of The Rock Savages Podcast have launched their new rock band called Screaming Engines. The first single “The Great Exhale” is available now on all streaming platforms.

Before they were podcasters, the guys in TRSP were long time musicians on the Northeast Ohio music scene. They spent time in all original local acts such as Hate Theory, Burn Blue Sky & Red Water Tragedy. During the pandemic the guys got together for songwriting sessions that spawned the new single from Screaming Engines. The Great Exhale is their first offering of rock n roll. It was mixed and mastered by the multi-platinum producer Dave Hillis, who has worked with Alice In Chains, Pearl Jam, Temple Of The Dog and others.

Follow Screaming Engines on Instagram @screamingenginesofficial

Contact: beau_mcgranahan@yahoo.com Phone:330-592-1555