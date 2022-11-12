New Orleans Personal Injury Attorney Brent Cueria of Cueria Law Firm Says Fatal Road Accidents Are on the Rise

“We want everyone to be as safe on Lousiana roadways as possible,” said Brent Cueria of Cueria Law Firm in New Orleans. “Awareness of the increase in fatal car crashes in our great state—and being alert to the potential hazards—is one way to reduce fatalities.”

But, Cueria added that car accidents are an unfortunate fact of life, and even if you don’t die from your injuries, you may be badly hurt.

The recovery process can be long and arduous. The compensation process can be even longer.

If you are in an accident, Cueria recommends taking the following steps.

Steps to Take After a Car Accident

Take Pictures of the Accident Scene

It is essential to record as much as possible regarding the accident, participants, and scene as possible if you are engaged in a motor vehicle collision.

Take pictures of the accident site, including:

Any apparent injuries to you or your passengers

The other vehicle’s damage

The road and outlying areas

Traffic signs and lights

Any additional pertinent information

Ask people what they observed and if they are prepared to provide their name and contact information. A witness with more information might be beneficial, especially if you were hit from behind or did not get a chance to observe all the specifics of what happened before the accident.

Report the Accident to the Police

According to Louisiana law, drivers engaged in a car collision must notify the local police department anytime there are injuries or fatalities and at least $500 in property damage. This also greatly helps your case if you have difficulty photographing the scene.

Responding officers will:

Evaluate the injuries and surroundings

Collect insurance and personal information from all persons involved

Speak with any witnesses

Seek Medical Attention

See a doctor as soon as possible—even if your injuries don’t seem serious. What seems like just a headache could actually be the symptom of a severe head injury. The knee injury you think is fleeting may worsen over the next few days. Keep track of any symptoms you develop as a result of your injuries.

Get medical attention to diagnose, treat, and document your injuries. Documentation from a medical professional is essential. It is not unusual for insurance companies and attorneys on the other side to use the lack of contemporaneous medical evidence to downplay the seriousness of your injuries.

Retain a Louisiana Personal Injury Attorney

A big mistake some drivers make following an accident is to consent to give a recorded statement to their insurance company or the other motorist’s insurance provider.

A claims adjuster will deliberately misconstrue what you say and how it might affect your case, so you must first speak with a New Orleans, Louisiana, personal injury attorney.

A Louisiana Personal Injury Attorney Can Help

Having a New Orleans personal injury lawyer at your side is vital while attempting to determine who was at fault for the collision and pursue compensation. It is possible to examine the police report, speak with witnesses, and even analyze any nearby security camera footage to identify the motorist who sped off.

For more information, download Cueria Law Firm’s free personal injury ebook.

