Pickford Law Launches New Website

This month, the Memphis personal injury, social security disability insurance, and criminal defense attorneys at Pickford Law PLLC unveiled their brand-new website.
With the updated website design, the firm aims to enhance technical operations while giving site users and potential customers an educational, engaging, and user-friendly experience.
“Pickford Law, PLLC, is a group committed to ensuring that people with injuries or impairments have access to caring and knowledgeable legal counsel,” said Shalondra Grandberry Pickford, owner, and founding attorney. “We also assist the accused in defending their freedom and legal rights. With our new website, we hope to make the legal process easier and less stressful for prospective clients in the Memphis area.”
The revamped website offers a variety of resources in one place for current and potential clientele.
On this new website, you will find:
- Links for easy access to the firm’s practice areas
- Comprehensive contact forms for scheduling free consultations
- Actual honest feedback from clients
- Google Maps embedded for finding the office with ease.
Visitors to this new site are encouraged to look around the website’s updated layout and design.
Prospective customers can:
- Browse thorough information about the firm’s various practice areas
- Discover answers to urgent personal injury problems, criminal defense matters, and social security disability insurance questions
- Schedule a free consultation
The site is organized and packed with helpful information available at your fingertips:
Personal Injury Lawyer
- Slip and fall
- Premises liability
- Truck accidents
- Motorcycle accidents
- Car accidents
Social Security Disability Insurance
- Disabled Adult Child (DAC) benefits
- Disabled Widow Benefits (DWB)
- Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
- Veterans disability claims
- PTSD
- Service-connected disability
Criminal Defense
- Domestic violence
- Drug possession
- DUI
- Gun charge
However, getting advice on your particular legal issue is best done by getting in touch with a reputable Memphis attorney in your area.
About Pickford Law, PLLC
Pickford Law, PLLC aims for the best possible result… every time. Giving individuals confidence under pressure is still the cornerstone of their whole approach. No need to hound them for answers; they communicate proactively.
Pickford Law, PLLC guarantees that every client receives the unique service they deserve. You can find Pickford Law PLLC at 295 Washington Ave Suite 2, Memphis, TN 38103.
Pickford Law, PLLC, is a talented and dedicated team of attorneys that provides compassionate legal representation to clients throughout the greater Memphis, TN, area, including in certain cities of neighboring states like Arkansas and Mississippi. Pickford Law handles cases related to personal injury, criminal defense, Social Security disability benefits, and veterans disability benefits.