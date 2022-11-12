Pickford Law Launches New Website

With the updated website design, the firm aims to enhance technical operations while giving site users and potential customers an educational, engaging, and user-friendly experience.

“Pickford Law, PLLC, is a group committed to ensuring that people with injuries or impairments have access to caring and knowledgeable legal counsel,” said Shalondra Grandberry Pickford, owner, and founding attorney. “We also assist the accused in defending their freedom and legal rights. With our new website, we hope to make the legal process easier and less stressful for prospective clients in the Memphis area.”

The revamped website offers a variety of resources in one place for current and potential clientele.

On this new website, you will find:

Links for easy access to the firm’s practice areas

Comprehensive contact forms for scheduling free consultations

Actual honest feedback from clients

Google Maps embedded for finding the office with ease.

Visitors to this new site are encouraged to look around the website’s updated layout and design.

Prospective customers can:

Browse thorough information about the firm’s various practice areas

Discover answers to urgent personal injury problems, criminal defense matters, and social security disability insurance questions

Schedule a free consultation

The site is organized and packed with helpful information available at your fingertips:

Personal Injury Lawyer

​​Slip and fall

Premises liability

Truck accidents

Motorcycle accidents

Car accidents

Social Security Disability Insurance

Disabled Adult Child (DAC) benefits

Disabled Widow Benefits (DWB)

Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

Veterans disability claims PTSD Service-connected disability



Criminal Defense

Domestic violence

Drug possession

DUI

Gun charge

However, getting advice on your particular legal issue is best done by getting in touch with a reputable Memphis attorney in your area.

About Pickford Law, PLLC

Pickford Law, PLLC aims for the best possible result… every time. Giving individuals confidence under pressure is still the cornerstone of their whole approach. No need to hound them for answers; they communicate proactively.

Pickford Law, PLLC guarantees that every client receives the unique service they deserve. You can find Pickford Law PLLC at 295 Washington Ave Suite 2, Memphis, TN 38103.

About Pickford Law, PLLC

Pickford Law, PLLC, is a talented and dedicated team of attorneys that provides compassionate legal representation to clients throughout the greater Memphis, TN, area, including in certain cities of neighboring states like Arkansas and Mississippi. Pickford Law handles cases related to personal injury, criminal defense, Social Security disability benefits, and veterans disability benefits.