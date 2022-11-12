Elopea Offers All-Inclusive Wedding Ceremonies for Couples at Any Budget

Planning a wedding, but overwhelmed by the time and attention to detail required? Getting married is a huge milestone in life, and couples want their wedding day to be perfect, however, the time and costs of a traditional ceremony are often prohibitive. That’s where Elopea comes in– they offer all-inclusive wedding ceremonies that are both elegant and affordable.

Elopea is a local Austin, Texas company started in 2021 by Michelle Cua and her husband Nathaniel Hallford. Together, they have 9 years of wedding and event planning experience, and along with Nathaniel’s background in tech, created a modern all-inclusive solution for brides and grooms who want a breathtaking experience for their wedding without the stress of planning. Elopea specializes in a customized and collaborative approach to planning the big day at any budget.

“At Elopea, we understand that each bride and groom has their own unique vision for their big day. That’s why we offer a variety of ceremony options, from traditional venues to adventurous locations,” said Sarah Marie Dela Pena. “And, with our online ceremony planning tool, we can help the bride and groom save time and money on the wedding of their dreams. Whether you’re looking for an intimate gathering or a luxurious affair, Elopea will make your wedding day perfect.”

To make things simple, Elopea offers a single, all-inclusive price for weddings. Whether it’s small and intimate or large and festive, Elopea has engaged couples across Austin covered. Their customizable experiences include all the finishing touches to make that special day complete: an officiant, limo, photographer, videographer, and florist all in one cost-effective package.

Elopea has been featured in The Austin Daily Herald, The Daily Sentinel, and on ABC, CBS, NBC, and Patch, and helped create the perfect day for more than 600 happy couples.

For more information, visit elopea.co and follow Elopea on Instagram.