“The Unyielding Passion for Life of Lee Raymond Blanchette, a Remarkable Man” by Kathleen Ingfried Haskins: a Beacon for Differently-Abled and Addicts

San Diego, California, USA – WEBWIRE – Friday, November 11, 2022

Those who knew Lee well should understand the nature and stature of the man that walked in their midst.” – Denny

The Unyielding Passion for Life of Lee Raymond Blanchette, a Remarkable Man, by Kathleen Ingfried Haskins is a biography of a man named Lee Raymond Blanchette. Haskins and Lee knew each other for more than a decade. Having seen all the different sides of Lee, Haskins decided to write his biography to inspire people with physical disabilities. It is one of the three things that prompted the Minnesota-based writer to publish her book.





The book has twenty-four chapters detailing Lees goals, progress, and challenges as an amputee and someone who struggles with alcohol addiction. It contains approximate quotes and dialogues from Haskins memory that burns through her soul.





Haskins describes Lee as a charismatic fellow who can make friends everywhere through his talent, passion, and enthusiasm. Such qualities are evident through Lees seemingly impossible bucket list, including being able to cover the whole length of the Mississippi River by kayaking.





Haskins witnessed Lees dramatic transformation. From being a rough, angry alcoholic who constantly swore, Lee became a sensitive, kind, and gentle man. Lee has the heart to serve people; he is a volunteer Emergency Medical Responder (EMS) who has rescued several people. Haskins wants readers to know this side of Lee.





The author defines her relationship with Lee as something complex. Despite this, they did become excellent friends. Lee considers Haskins his older sister after she redeemed the kayak he had pawned and gave it to him as a Christmas present.





Haskins credits Lee as someone who taught him how to give freely and love passionately. Taking Lees words to heart, Haskins will provide all the royalties from the book to the Wounded Warrior Project, a nonprofit organization for veterans and Lees favorite organization and to places that help alcoholics and drug addicts recover.





In this compelling tale of bravery, vulnerability, and passion, readers are guaranteed to gain more than a simple retelling of Lees life story. With heart and gratitude, the biography of Lee reminds readers that a messy life is no less than magical; a physical disability is not a hindrance to someone from living a fulfilling life. Every pitfall, accident, and failure builds a life rooted in service, a life Lee and Kathleen want for everyone. The Unyielding Passion for Life of Lee Raymond Blanchette, a Remarkable Man by Kathleen Ingfried Haskins is now available on Amazon.







The Unyielding Passion for Life of Lee Raymond Blanchette, a Remarkable Man



Author | Kathleen Ingfried Haskins



Genre | Biography & Autobiography/Personal Memoirs



Publisher | Outskirts Press



Published date | December 20, 2020





Author



Kathleen Ingfried Haskins was in close contact with Lee for almost 11 years, becoming well-acquainted with his quirks. Earlier this year, she had an interview on This week in America with Ric Bratton. All royalties from her book The Unyielding Passion for Life of Lee Raymond Blanchette, a Remarkable Man will be given to the Wounded Warrior Project, and places that help alcoholics and drug addicts recover. Currently, Kathleen lives in Minneapolis near Lake of the Isles, loves to go for walks and play her lap dulcimer, and visits her parents as often as she can.