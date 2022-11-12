Author Jamie Pulos-Fry Raises Awareness of the Value and Importance of Volunteering

San Diego, California, USA – WEBWIRE – Friday, November 11, 2022

Jamie Pulos-Frys guide will challenge and bless readers into becoming the best volunteers God would like them to be.

Christians are always called to volunteer  to serve and help in their communities. In the Christian viewpoint, volunteering is a wonderful means of not only using and developing ones skills but also drawing oneself closer to God and growing personally, spiritually, and socially. Such is the core message of the religion & spirituality book Servants Heart from the voice of a volunteer (Blurb; 2018) by Jamie Pulos-Fry.





Speaking from her experience and out of faith, the author takes her readers to the heart of volunteering, hoping to transform them into the best volunteers God would like them to be. In Servants Heart from the voice of a volunteer, she discusses the reasons and benefits of volunteering and the qualities every would-be volunteer should possess.





This book is about being the best volunteer that God would like you to be, said the author, by being faithful, being a servant, helping others, willing to learn something new, working with younger and older people, showing no favoritism, never being a feared-to-ask-questions (person), and learning when to say no.





Servants Heart from the voice of a volunteer guides readers to developing a servants heart and putting their faith and values to action through service, humility, and self-sacrifice. Readers will find this guide rich in scriptural references that will guide them into serving God and community.





In an age where volunteers are needed more than ever, Jamie Pulos-Frys Servants Heart from the voice of a volunteer is a necessary guide for would-be volunteers. Order today on Blurb.





Author Bio





Jamie Pulos-Fry is a faithful member of Lancaster Baptist Church, Lancaster, California. She likes to serve and volunteer in various areas of the church. She serves in the coffee shop and bookstore for West Coast Baptist College and sings in the choir at the church. Plus, she was a captain of a ladies bus for five years.





This is her second book. The first one is Encouraging A Friend With Our Trials, and the third one is A Widows Cry, a helpful tool for widow ministries. She hopes that Servants Heart will be a great help in future volunteering choices in your life.