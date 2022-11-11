Meet Of Intention: The Stylish and Eco-Friendly Lifestyle Brand Inspiring Millions to Make Small Changes With Large Impact

When one thinks of an eco-friendly and sustainable lifestyle, what comes to mind? Odds are, stylish decor and aesthetic products are not top of mind — but why can’t loving the planet also match the trends everyone has come to know and love? Well, one Massachusetts-based brand is on a mission to bridge that gap with purpose, precision, and intention.

Meet Of Intention, a stylish eco-friendly lifestyle brand that is inspiring many to make small changes in their lives that yield massive impacts for the betterment of the planet. Founded by Amanda Kelley, Of Intention combines simplicity and minimalism to provide beautiful and sustainable home decor, kitchen accessories, bath and beauty products, clothing, kid’s toys, and more.

In a world where consumers are constantly overwhelmed with single-use plastics, poisonous chemicals, and unethically sourced household items, it can be difficult to know where to start to make a change. Of Intention’s Founder and CEO Amanda Kelley was recently a guest on the hit podcast “Love People. Love the Planet” to provide relevant, realistic, and reasonable tips for transitioning to sustainable living with intention.

It all begins with baby steps, and it helps when making those changes fit in seamlessly with one’s lifestyle. Of Intention strives to provide products that align with modern aesthetics, trends, and goals to meet consumers where they are at in their sustainability journey to make this transition seamless.

“I come from an art and design background and love everything found in the home that’s practical, stylish, and eco-friendly! It’s been tricky to find eco-friendly products that match my lifestyle and aesthetic—so I was inspired to create a shop that would combine my love for style and support my commitment to protect the environment, reduce waste, and strive for sustainability.” – Amanda Kelley, Founder

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to creating a more beautiful and sustainable world, Amanda Kelley’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with Of Intention.

To learn more about Of Intention, please visit: https://www.ofintention.com/

About Of Intention

Of Intention is a Massachusetts-based intentional and sustainable-living boutique and lifestyle brand specializing in curating eco-friendly and fair-trade products with a flair for minimalist design. Founded in 2021 by Amanda Kelley, Of Intention offers aesthetic, eco-friendly, and sustainable home decor, kitchen accessories, bath and beauty products, clothing, kid’s toys, and more. Dedicated to giving back to the environment and community, Of Intention seeks to inspire consumers to make simple changes with large impacts for the betterment of the world. For each Of Intention product purchased, one tree is planted in partnership with Ecologi.com.