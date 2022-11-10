Shri Dharmendra Pradhan along with Shri Ashwini Vaishnav reviews the preparations of the upcoming Kashi Tamil Sangamam

Union Education and Skill Development Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan along with Union Minister of Railways, Communication, Electronics & Information Technology Shri Ashwini Vaishnav and Governor of Tamil Nadu Shri R. N. Ravi today reviewed the preparations of the upcoming Kashi Tamil Sangamam. Minister of State for Education Shri Subhas Sarkar, senior officials of Ministry of Education, Ministry of Railways, officials of Government of Uttar Pradesh attended the meeting.

