Shri Dharmendra Pradhan along with Shri Ashwini Vaishnav reviews the preparations of the upcoming Kashi Tamil Sangamam

Union Education and Skill Development Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan along with Union Minister of Railways, Communication, Electronics & Information Technology Shri Ashwini Vaishnav and Governor of Tamil Nadu Shri R. N. Ravi today reviewed the preparations of the upcoming Kashi Tamil Sangamam. Minister of State for Education Shri Subhas Sarkar, senior officials of Ministry of Education, Ministry of Railways, officials of Government of Uttar Pradesh attended the meeting.
The Ministers discussed several logistical issues related to the smooth organisation of the program. Ministers called for taking all efforts to ensure superlative experience for the participants of Kashi Tamil Sangamam.
The month-long ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ programme will be organised in Varanasi from November 17th to December 16th to rediscover the centuries-old bond of knowledge and ancient civilisational linkage between Kashi and Tamil Nadu. As part of the program, academic exchanges – seminars, discussions etc will be held between experts/ scholars on various facets of the two ancient manifestations of Indian Culture, with focus on bringing out the links and shared values between the two. The broader objective is to bring the two knowledge and cultural traditions closer, create and understanding of our shared heritage and deepen the people-to-people bond between the regions.
