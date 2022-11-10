Gummi World Honored Among Chandler Chamber Top 100 Businesses

The Chandler Chamber of Commerce, along with the City of Chandler and other statewide dignitaries, will honor the Top 100 stakeholder businesses in Chandler.

Among the businesses is Gummi World, a state-of-the-art, custom recipe dietary supplement manufacturing facility which recently opened in Chandler, bringing the region hundreds of jobs with competitive salaries.

The annual Chandler 100: State of the Business Community event will take place on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the Douglas Allred property: Park Place located at 1233 S. Spectrum Blvd., Chandler, AZ 85225.

This year’s event will be unlike any past events, featuring The Taste of Chandler®, entertainment, and the release of the official Chandler 100 book.

Terri Kimble, President & CEO of the Chandler Chamber, believes it is important to celebrate the success of these businesses.

“These contributions help make Chandler a distinct and thriving center for business in Arizona,” said Kimble.

As Chandler continues to grow, Mayor Kevin Hartke said that the newest selection of businesses “are helping to shape the future of our city.”

The Chandler Chamber Board Chair, Rick Heumann, CMA, added that these businesses and contributors “help create the jobs that make our city an economic powerhouse.”

The public is invited to discover, meet and be inspired by the amazing companies who have made Chandler their home. People can reserve their spot on the Chandler Chamber website.

The award-winning Chandler Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to promoting regional economic growth, advancing business-friendly public policies and supporting its members through outstanding programs, benefits and services. For more information, contact Katrina Ward, Chandler Special Events & Marketing Coordinator, at 480-963-4571 or send an email to katrina@chandlerchamber.com

About Gummi World

Gummi World, parent company Intiva Health, is a custom recipe manufacturer of dietary supplement gummies and capsules. A unique, in-house R&D team involves a panel of healthcare and industry experts who work with clients to develop their product from concept to commercialization. Operating out of a cGMP production facility, Gummi World has the capability to fulfill millions of dollars’ worth of custom nutraceutical products every month for clients around the world.