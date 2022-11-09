Social Beer Garden Gears Up for the World Cup

The bar will be open for every game, even the 4 am early matches. To support the huge Latin community in Houston, they will be showing all games in English and Spanish. Social Beer Garden currently has the largest outdoor TV in Midtown (20 ft.) and 20 indoor TVs, plus 5000 square feet of indoor space, making them one of the larger bars in the area that are showing the World Cup. They offer a broad range of craft beers and cocktails and for the event they will feature multiple drink specials and giveaways. Coffee and breakfast has been arranged for the early games and customers are allowed to bring their own food in. The premises welcomes children to join in on the festivities with adult supervision and are pet friendly. Free fast Wi-Fi is provided for those that wish to remote work during the matches. 610 Radio will be joining on site for live broadcasts of the England and USA Friday games. Customers are also able to make free reservations for hosting watch parties. Free Parking is available to guests.

About Social Beer Garden

Located at 3101 San Jacinto St., Houston TX 77004, Social Beer Garden HTX is family owned and features Happy Hour Deals, Daily and Weekly Live Events, Colorful Cocktails, over 100 Craft Beers, offers Free Games (mini-golf, pool, darts, corn hole) and shows all Live Sports Events (NBA, MLB, NFL, NHL, College Sports, UFC, MLS, and the upcoming World Cup in Houston.)

Contact Information:

www.socialbeergardenhtx.com

Tara Love/Owner

Phone: 832-708-9620

Email: hbic@socialbeergardenhtx.com

Myles Wilburn /GM

Phone: 432-528-6913

Email: mgmt@socialbeergardenhtx.com