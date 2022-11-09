Logomachine Design Studio Enters the US Market

Logomachine design studio has been operating in the markets of Europe, the UAE, Central Asia and Latin America for 8 years. During this time, it has created more than 1,800 logos and corporate styles for projects in various industries — from pharmacy to LGBT+-friendly organizations.

The design studio draws the attention of customers in new markets with its concepts: it shows an alternative design of well-known brands or creates a design for non-existent things. So, the company takes the competitive US market as a challenge.

“We know that we will have to work 10 times harder in the USA to gain our market share. But I am sure that our experience of working in different parts of the world will play into our hands,” says Roman Gorbachev, founder of Logomachine design studio.