Packer’s Pine Tar Soap Honors DiCaprio’s Birthday and “The Aviator” Collaboration

Packer’s Pine soap, known for its natural, gentle cleansing and woodsy scent, premiered on the big screen in 2004 with the release of “The Aviator.” Leonardo DiCaprio purportedly hand-picked the soap to use as a prop in his portrayal of Howard Hughes. With DiCaprio’s birthday approaching on November 11, Packer’s Pine is sending well-wishes and commemorating their Hollywood collaboration.

“As the story goes, before filming, Leo was given a few old-timey soaps to try out, and he ended up loving and choosing Packer’s Pine tar soap to use in the film,” said David Zelken, Packer’s Pine President. “This was a great moment in our company’s 153-year history because it exposed the lore of our unique product to the world.”

Packer’s Pine was developed in 1869 by Daniel Packer. He got his inspiration for the soap while participating in the California Gold Rush. He then returned home to Mystic, Connecticut to begin manufacturing the soap, which is derived from pine tar and known for soothing inflammation, eczema, dry skin, and psoriasis.

Leonardo DiCaprio played aviation pioneer and filmmaker Howard Hughes in “The Aviator,” which won five Academy Awards. Directed by Martin Scorsese, the biopic depicts Hughes’ professional successes against the backdrop of his crippling obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Packer’s Pine soap makes a cameo in an opening scene where Hughes appears as a child, his mother cleansing him with the soap while warning him about the dangers of germs and disease. (Hughes’ mother was reportedly terrified that he would catch polio.)

Packer’s Pine tar soap shows up in a later scene where Hughes is depicted using the soap so vigorously in a public restroom that he causes his hand to bleed. DiCaprio was nominated for an Academy Award for his portrayal of Hughes in “The Aviator.”

“We will always feel a special bond to DiCaprio for choosing to highlight our soap in the movie,” said Zelken. “He’s an amazing actor with an uncanny ability to connect with audiences.”

Because of The Aviator’s historic nature, it accentuated the rich history of Packer’s Pine soap. Packer’s Pine customers get clean with the same natural product that has been working since the mid-1800s without synthetic fillers or harsh ingredients. In addition to the original pine tar soap, Packer’s Pine manufactures other clean self-care products, including pine tar anti-dandruff shampoo and pine tar body wash.

To learn more about Packer’s Pine products or the company’s history, visit www.PackersPine.com.

About Packer’s Pine

Packer’s Pine is the original maker of pine tar-based personal care products sold worldwide since 1869. They source the highest-grade pine tar and pine oil, combining them with complementary ingredients to ensure a premium product of the utmost quality and performance.