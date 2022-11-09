Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spray Skin Rescue is Now Available on OneLavi.com

OneLavi.com, a boutique health, wellness, and beauty e-commerce site, now carries Skin Rescue by Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spray.

“This is exciting news,” said Dr. John Burd, CEO of Wonder Spray LLC, a health and wellness company in San Diego. “We recently started expanding our sales network in the U.S.

“OneLavi.com is known for its high-quality products and great customer service,” he added.

Skin Rescue, a facial mist that soothes skin inflammation, contains Hypochlorous, which is a natural antimicrobial agent found in your white blood cells that significantly reduces the bacteria in and around a wound.

“Skin Rescue is an all-natural, gentle, soothing, and alcohol-free facial mist,” said Dr. Burd, a Ph.D. scientist and biochemist. “It is safe for all ages and works immediately on contact with the skin.”

Skin Rescue also meets the needs of many consumers, who are searching for products that are:

All-natural

Organic

Non-toxic

Eco-friendly

Fragrance-free

Safe for sensitive skin

Vegan

Cruelty-free

Effective relief for blemishes, pimples, wrinkles, and fine lines

Alcohol-free

“Skin Rescue refreshes, hydrates, and soothes your skin,” he added. “You can use Skin Rescue for a variety of skin conditions. Once applied, Skin Rescue reduces redness, inflammation, and skin irritations.”

OneLavi.com added Skin Rescue during National Healthy Skin Month, which is promoting proper skincare practices throughout November.

“Now is the time to rethink your skincare regimen. By adding Skin Rescue, you are choosing a product that is all-natural and safe for sensitive skin,” he added.

To purchase the Original Wonder Spray or Skin Rescue, visit OneLavi.com

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spray. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service. Please check with your doctor.

About Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spay

Dr. Burd’s Wonder Spray flagship products are Orginal Wonder Spay and Skin Rescue The Original Wonder Spay can help to fight infection, reduce inflammation, and enhance your body’s natural ability to heal, and is highly effective against a wide range of ailments. Dr. Burd’s Skin Rescue is an all-natural spray that gently cleanses the skin while working to calm inflammation, quell redness, and minimize irritation.