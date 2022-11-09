Hong Kong – “Inseparable Ties: Cohesion as Told by Hong Kong Historic Buildings” exhibition opens (with photos)

“Inseparable Ties: Cohesion as Told by Hong Kong Historic Buildings” exhibition opens (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



Jointly presented by the National Cultural Heritage Administration and the Development Bureau for the first time, the “Inseparable Ties: Cohesion as Told by Hong Kong Historic Buildings” exhibition officially opened today (November 9). Deputy Administrator of the National Cultural Heritage Administration Mr Lu Jin, and the Secretary for Development, Ms Bernadette Linn, officiated at the opening ceremony.





Mr Lu said that the historic buildings in Hong Kong carry unique memories of the city and the common historical memories of all sons and daughters of the Chinese nation. He said that he hoped the exhibition would remind people of the close ties and inseparable history between the motherland and Hong Kong, and draw on the spiritual strength of unity to forge ahead hand in hand for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.





Ms Linn said that Hong Kong has rich historical and heritage resources. Each historic building carries a unique history and culture, and many of them have a close connection to the important historical events and figures of modern China. The exhibition has a far reaching meaning as it brings to the audience the rich “intangible” affection for home and nation carried by the “tangible” historic buildings, enabling people to review the connection and affection between Hong Kong and the motherland, as well as the touching stories of cultural inheritance and mutual support. She thanked the National Cultural Heritage Administration for its strong support which enabled the smooth running of the exhibition.







Featuring some 140 artefacts, photos, videos and models related to historic buildings in Hong Kong, the exhibition showcases the cultural activities of the scholars who moved to Hong Kong after the 1911 Revolution, the resistance against Japanese aggression, the Secret Rescues operation, the charitable and financial support from the local institutions to the Mainland, and the indivisible transportation network between Hong Kong and the Mainland, etc. The exhibition underscores the bond between Hong Kong and the Mainland, and predecessors’ love for the motherland.







Highlight exhibits include a Confucius Hall plaque bearing the inscription “Chan Yang Sheng Jiao” (literally meaning “expounding Confucianism”), a certificate of completion of studies at the Ta Teh Institute, a Tung Wah Hospital plaque bearing the inscription “Shen Wei Pu You” (literally meaning “God Protects All”), bonds of the Reconstruction Gold Loan issued with the assistance of the Bank of China Hong Kong Branch in 1940, and the Roll of Honour listing the names of martyrs belonging to the Hong Kong Independent Battalion of the Dongjiang Column placed in the Memorial Shrine in Hong Kong City Hall Memorial Garden.





Organised by the Antiquities and Monuments Office (AMO) and the Art Exhibitions China, and supported by the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province, the exhibition is one of the celebratory events for the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and runs at the Hong Kong Heritage Discovery Centre, Kowloon Park, Haiphong Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, until November 20. Admission is free. For details, please visit the AMO’s website (www.amo.gov.hk/en/news/index_id_122.html) or call 2208 4488.