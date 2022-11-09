Hong Kong – Hong Kong films showcased in Tokyo to commemorate 25th anniversary of HKSAR establishment (with photos)

Hong Kong films showcased in Tokyo to commemorate 25th anniversary of HKSAR establishment (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Create Hong Kong presented “Making Waves – Navigators of Hong Kong Cinema” in Tokyo, Japan, showcasing a selection of new Hong Kong films and classics with support from the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Tokyo (Tokyo ETO) from today (November 9) to November 13.







To mark the opening of the programme, a reception was held by Tokyo ETO tonight before the screening of the opening film, “Time”.







The Acting Principal Hong Kong Economic and Trade Representative (Tokyo), Miss Winsome Au, said at the opening reception that the film programme celebrates the best of Hong Kong cinema, showcasing the vibrancy and diversity of Hong Kong’s film industry.







“Echoing our role as an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange under the National 14th Five-Year Plan, the Hong Kong Government has launched a new scheme called ‘HK-Asian Film Collaboration Funding Scheme’ to subsidise up to HK$9 million for each eligible project co-produced by filmmakers and producers of Hong Kong and Asian countries, with an aim to foster cultural exchanges among Asian filmmakers and bring Hong Kong and Asian films to the next level,” she added.







Assistant Head of Create Hong Kong Mr Gary Mak; Vice-chairperson of the Hong Kong Film Development Council (FDC) Mabel Cheung; FDC member, producer and screenwriter of “Time” and actor of “Limbo” Gordon Lam; film directors of “Look Up” Tim Poon and Sunny Yip; and film director Coba Cheng also joined the reception.







The film programme in Tokyo showcases eight Hong Kong movies; “Time” was the opening film. The other seven films are “Limbo”, “One Second Champion”, “Look Up”, “A Chinese Ghost Story” (restored), “Sunshine of My Life”, “Table for Six” and “Detective vs. Sleuths”. Gordon Lam, the producer and screenwriter of “Time”, participated in a sharing session with the audience after the screening. Film directors Tim Poon, Sunny Yip, Chiu Sin-hang, and actress Lin Min-chen will also participate in sharing sessions on their respective movies.



