Hong Kong – Government clarifies recruitment of personnel for Fang Cang under closed-loop arrangement circulated on Internet

Government clarifies recruitment of personnel for Fang Cang under closed-loop arrangement circulated on Internet



In response to media enquiries about recruitment of personnel for Fang Cang under closed-loop arrangement circulated on the Internet, a Government spokesman today (November 9) reiterated that the governments of Hong Kong and Shenzhen are working on the detailed requirements for the proposal of “pre-departure quarantine” to ensure the comprehensive formulation of the plan. The relevant discussion is still in progress. The Government has not launched any recruitment of personnel for the work mentioned above at this stage.





The Government appeals to members of the public to be cautious in job seeking and not to disclose personal information to a third party if the recruitment advertisements are suspicious to avoid relevant information from being used improperly.