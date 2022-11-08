YATA Chief Executive Officer Ms. Susanna Wong Awarded as Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador

YATA is pleased to announce that Ms. Susanna Wong, the Chief Executive Officer of YATA, has been awarded by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) of Japan as the “Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador” in recognition of her leadership in YATA in promoting Japanese cuisine and ingredients in Hong Kong over the years. The ceremony was held at the residence of the Consul-General of Japan in Hong Kong, with Ambassador Okada Kenichi, the Consul-General of Japan in Hong Kong, presenting the certificate of appointment.

Ms. Susanna Wong, the Chief Executive Officer of YATA, said, “YATA has always been committed to promoting quality shopping experiences at modern Japanese lifestyle department stores, and high-quality Japanese ingredients are an integral part of its efforts. I am very grateful for the support from the Japanese government to YATA over the years. With the support, YATA is always able to introduce premium ingredients from different areas of Japan that are of high quality and in season so that Hong Kong people can easily enjoy scrumptious and exceptional Japanese fresh meat and produce. I am honoured to be awarded as the ‘Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador’. In the future, I will continue working closely with the Japanese government and my team to bring out new ways to promote Japanese ingredients and Japanese cuisine experience.”

MAFF has awarded “Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassadors” since 2015 to further promote Japanese ingredients and food culture overseas.

YATA made its debut in 2008, bringing in the concept of “Modern Japanese Lifestyle Department Store” to the market. Over 60% of the total products of YATA are imported from Japan, with 30% of fresh meat and 50% of produce, the long-term-popular items among customers, delivered to Hong Kong by air. Each year, a number of thematic events about Japanese regions are held to promote Japanese food culture. YATA has a total of 14 branches in Hong Kong, including 3 department stores, 9 supermarkets and 2 convenience stores, to provide always accessible Japanese-style shopping surprise to consumers.













