Funtoss Hoop Brings the Joy of Basketball to the Dining Table with Attachable Netted Hoop for Kids

Funtoss Hoop is bringing the game of basketball to the dining table with a food-grade netted basketball hoop that can be attached firmly to bowls and cups. This exciting new innovation lets kids have fun while they eat and offers an easy cleanup for parents and caregivers.

The team at Funtoss Hoop wanted to solve some of the problems that parents, grandparents, and caregivers often face when trying to get a child to eat. Through their research, the Funtoss



Hoop team found that the best way to get children to eat their meals without temper tantrums was through play. This was the catalyst for the creation of the Funtoss Hoop.

The Funtoss Hoop is a unique detachable silicone basketball hoop that enriches mealtime with fun entertainment. “Simply place the hoop on the rim of any mug, bowl, or cup, and let the games begin,” said the spokesperson for Funtoss Hoop.

Kids can toss bits of their food through the hoop, where it falls right back into their cup or bowl. Just tossing marshmallows, cereal, or other small bits of food is a fun game, but the game can easily be turned into a shootout or competition. Either way, kids are having fun. One recent customer said, “I bought this as a gift for my son who has gotten into basketball. He loves tossing his marshmallows through the hoop into his hot chocolate.”

The Funtoss Hoop offers more than just entertainment value: it helps to promote the development of motor skills.

Each Funtoss Hoop is made from FDA approved silicone and made in an eco-certified facility without any harmful chemicals. Parents and caregivers enjoy how easy the Funtoss Hoop is to wash and keep clean. While it adds an exciting element to mealtime for kids and parents alike, the Funtoss Hoop also makes for an fun party game. More information can be found at https://funtosshoop.com/.

About Funtoss Hoop

Funtoss Hoop brings the fun of basketball to the dining table, birthday parties, and more!