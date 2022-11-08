Highly Sought-After Speaker Mike Breeze Offers Corporate Training and Keynote Speaking Engagements

Mike Breeze is now offering his sought-after keynote speaking and corporate training upon request for larger companies looking to boost performance and productivity.

Breeze has been a success speaker and trainer for more than 20 years and is the author of ‘Wired4Success’, which shares scientifically proven methods for staying motivated and reaching goals. Now, he travels the country speaking with corporations and training their teams on how the four methods from the book can be used to stay motivated and reach objectives. “Most people believe that in order to be successful that you need to ‘get’ motivated,” said Breeze, “and though that is important, if you don’t learn to ‘stay’ motivated, it’s all for nothing.”

In his keynote presentations, Breeze teaches his audiences about the power of the words they use every single day and demonstrates how these words affect people reaching their goals. Through his corporate training sessions, Breeze keeps audiences energized while delivering material specific to the training. He implements a variety of tools and skills he’s learned over the past two decades, including stage hypnosis.

“Mike’s stage presence was incredible! He easily held the attention of everyone in the audience,” said Chris Neher at Goodyear Tire Manufacturing.

Intertwining his real life experiences and expertise, Breeze organically makes connections with his audiences and digs deep to make a meaningful impact. At the end of the engagement, Breeze leaves audience members with a renewed mindset and many skills and tools they can use going forward.

“You can change the course of your life with your words,” said Breeze.

Right now, Breeze is accepting new corporate training and keynote speaking engagements on a limited basis. More information can be found at https://mikebreeze.org/.

About Mike Breeze

Mike Breeze is a highly engaging motivational speaker and trainer who fosters public speaking skills, corporate training, and corporate entertainment with a passion for helping others succeed.