Traverse Bay Farms Voted #1 Salad Dressing in America at 2023 Scovie Awards National Competition

Not many companies can say they have won not one, but two national food awards in the same competition, but Traverse Bay Farms can. The results from the 2023 Scovie Awards national food competition are in and Traverse Bay Farms won first and second place for the Salad Dressing category.

The Scovie Awards is an annual competition and is recognized as the most competitive food competition in the world. This year over 100 companies from 8 countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Sweden, Austria, New Zealand and Australia competed in head-to-head blind tastings to determine which products would bring home the top honors.

Here are the awards Traverse Bay Farms has won in the salad dressing category:

Salad Dressing:

1st Place, Traverse Bay Farms Strawberry Poppyseed Salad Dressing



2nd Place, Traverse Bay Farms Cherry Poppyseed Salad Dressing

According the Andy LaPointe, Director of Marketing with Traverse Bay Farms “Winning a Scovie Award is certain a honor, however, almost sweeping the category says a lot about our salad dressings. For the 2023 national competition, we won first and second is a humbling experience. However, in addition winning in 2023, our salad dressings also won top honors in 2020, 2021 and 2022. So this make it the fourth straight year in winner national food awards at such competitive events. This win reinforces our mission to deliver an entire line of great tasting and healthy all-natural products people can enjoy with every meal of the day.”

About Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage

Winner of 35+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. Traverse Bay Farms is the #1 award winning super fruit company in America.

Offering an all-natural line of fruit salsa, fruit barbecue, dried fruit including dried cherries, dried blueberries and more. In addition, Traverse Bay Farms offers cherry juice concentrate and teaches about health benefits of cherry juice.

Fruit Advantage is the sister brand an offers a complete line of condition-specific, fruit-based supplements including tart cherry capsules, blueberry capsules, pomegranate capsules. In addition, Fruit Advantage offers a patented formula combining tart cherries with glucosamine and chondriotin. This one-of-a-kind supplement is called Cherry Prime – Complete Muscle and Joint Complex.